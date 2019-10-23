Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 26

Healthy Choices Caring Communities, the Swanton Area Community Coalition, the Archbold, Delta, Fayette, Swanton, and Wauseon police departments, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with area pharmacies, are holding a Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.- 2p.m.

The following Fulton County locations will accept unused and expired prescription medications for disposal: Archbold Police Dept., 405 E. Lutz Road; Delta Police Dept., 421 Fernwood St.; Fayette Police Dept., 102 W. Main St.; Wauseon Police Dept., 230 Clinton St.; Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon; Swanton Municipal Office – Village Council room entrance, 219 Chestnut St.; Walmart, 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon; Rite-Aid Pharmacy, 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms of unneeded or expired medication will be accepted. The Swanton location will also accept intravenous solutions, injectibles, and syringes.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“It is important for the safety of our community to get these unused or expired prescriptions out of family medicine cabinets,” Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said. “This will help us keep these prescription drugs off our streets and prevent them from being misused or abused.”

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, potentially leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. The abuse of prescription drugs is now the second leading cause of accidental death and has other unintended consequences, such as increased prevalence of prescription medication abuse and diversion throughout the United States.

Fulton County also has five drop-off locations that can be used throughout the year. Find them at http://www.hc3partnership.org/rx-collection.

Healthy Choices Caring Communities is a group of community members working together to prevent and reduce youth use of alcohol and other drugs in Fulton County. For more information, contact Beth Thomas, project director, at 419-337-0915 or visit www.hc3partnership.org.