County airport holding festival

The Fulton County Airport Authority and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation will hold a Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2, to honor the county’s first responders and to promote aviation.

Those attending are encouraged to dress as their favorite first responders. There will be crafts and pumpkin painting, and games will begin at 3 p.m. Trick or treat will begin at 5 p.m.

Beginning at noon, the Busy Bee Helicopter will offer rides for 20 dollars per ride.

Admission to the festival is free. The Fulton County Humane Society’s and State Bank’s food truck will offer hot dogs and snacks for a freewill donation. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

For more information about the event or to reserve a helicopter ride from Busy Bee Helicopter, call the Fulton County Airport at 419-335-3993.