Winners at 2019 Fulton County Fair listed

Editor’s Note: This is the second of two parts for a listing of fair winners.

The following is a list of winners at the 2019 Fulton County Fair.

Sheep: Graeme Jacoby, Wauseon, Sr. Showmanship 16 & older; Allison Herr, Metamora, Showmanship 14-15; Jenae Kinsman, Archbold, Showmanship 13; Caylee Sager, Fayette, Showmanship 12; Maguire Wilson, Delta, Showmanship 11; Kelsie Storrs, Fayette, Showmanship 10; Kaelyn Kinsman, Archbold, Showmanship 9 & under; Karter Zachrich, Wauseon, Champion Born & Raised Market Lamb; Jenae Kinsman, Archbold, Reserve Champion Born & Raised Market Lamb; Karter Zachrich, Wauseon, Champion Market Lamb; Caylee Sager, Fayette, Reserve Champion Market Lamb; Karter Zachrich, Wauseon, Overall Champion Market Lamb; Caylee Sager, Fayette, Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb; Neveah Powers, Fayette, Ewe Lamb – Meat Type; Hannah Kovar, Fayette, Yearling Ewe, Meat Type; Hannah Kovar, Fayette, Aged Ewe – Meat Type; Graeme Jacoby, Waueson, Ewe Lamb – Wool Type; Graeme Jacoby, Wauseon, Yearling & Aged Ewe – Wool Type; Graeme Jacoby, Wauseon, Junior Sheep Flock; Nevaeh Powers, Fayette, Grand Champion Breeding Ewe; Cayden Jacoby, Wauseon, Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe; Karter Zachrich, Wauseon, Outstanding Sheep Exhibitor.

Goats: Rachel Hicks, Swanton, Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship 16 & over; Arika Zeiter, Holland, Ohio, Dairy Goat Showmanship 14-15; Derek Zeiter, Holland, Ohio, Dairy Goat Showmanship 12-13; Ella Mishka, Swanton, Dairy Goat Showmanship 10-11; Lorilye Gorrell, Wauseon, Dairy Goat Showmanship 9 & under; Elisha Michelson, Delta, Grand Champion Market Goat; Caidence Davis, Napoleon, Reserve Champion Market Goat; Addyson Holdridge, Delta, Grand Champion Dairy Goat Dry; Leah Mishka, Swanton, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Dry; Ella Mishka, Swanton, Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wet; Addyson Holdridge, Napoleon, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Wet; Wyatt Borer, Archbold, Grand Champion Boer/Boer Cross Breed; Lilly Herr, Metamora, Reserve Champion Boer/Boer Cross Breed; Kelsey Niles, Metamora, Sr. Boer Showmanship 15 & over; Brynn Valvano, Wauseon, Boer Showmanship 13-14; Wyatt Borer, Archbold, Boer Showmanship 11-12; Dominic Valvano, Wauseon, Boer Showmanship 10 & under; Samuel Krasula, Wauseon, Grand Champion Boer Market Goat; Wyatt Borer, Archbold, Reserve Champion Boer Market Goat; Alexander Brown, Holland, Ohio, Sr. Pygmy Showmanship 15 and older; Gracie Wolf, Archbold, Pygmy Showmanship 14; Clarissa Smith, Swanton, Pygmy Showmanship 12-13; Mesa Gorsuch, Fayette, Pygmy Showmanship 10-11; Laine Shinaberry, Swanton, Pygmy Showmanship 9 & under; Kacie Wolf, Archbold, Grand Champion Pygmy; Gracie Wolf, Archbold, Reserve Champion Pygmy; Kelsey Niles, Metamora, Goats – Showman of Showmen Contest Representative.

Dairy Cows: Trey Schroeder, Wauseon, Sr. Showmanship 15 & older; Gracie Wolf, Archbold, Showmanship 13-14; Mackenzie Clapp, Swanton, Showmanship 10-12; Darrah Kate Shaw, Wauseon, Showmanship 9 & under; Trey Schroeder, Wauseon, Free For All Showmanship; Janae Murillo, Archbold, Holstein Showmanship; Anneli Shaw, Wauseon, Grand Champion Jr. Dairy; Oliver Shaw, Wauseon, Reserve Champion Jr. Dairy; Trey Schroeder, Wauseon, Grand Champion Sr. Dairy; Logan Henricks, Fayette, Reserve Champion Sr. Dairy; Trey Schroeder, Wauseon, Grand Champion Dairy Cow; Anneli Shaw, Wauseon, Reserve Champion Dairy Cow.

Dogs: Elizabeth Mignin, Archbold, Sr. Showmanship B – SOS Representative; Claire Smith, Metamora, Sr. Showmanship A; Leah Mishka, Swanton, Intermediate Showmanship B; Derek Zeiter, Intermediate Showmanship A; Ella Mishka, Swanton, Jr. Showmanship B; Mason Tewksbury, Archbold, Jr. Showmanship A; Obedience Classes – Annabell Schroeder, Wauseon, Beginner Novice A; Mason Tewksbury, Archbold, Beginner Novice B; Kaden Bergstedt, Napoleon, Pre-Novice; Leah Mishka, Swanton, Novice A; Kassidy Kennedy, Temperance, Mich., Novice B; Mason Tewksbury, Archbold, Hi-Point Dog Obedience – Shininger Memorial Scholarship; Trick Classes – Kaden Bergstedt, Napoleon, Novice; Mason Tewksbury, Archbold, Intermediate; Rally Classes – Kaden Bergstedt, Napoleon, Novice A; Elizabeth Mignin, Archbold, Novice B; Mason Tewksbury, Archbold, Intermediate A; Agility Classes – Mason Tewksbury, Archbold, Jumper On-Lead.

Horses, Saturday-Monday: Mikayla Heintschel, Metamora, Sr. Showmanship; Grace Heintschel, Metamora, Sr. Horsemanship; Tyler Echler, Swanton, Sr. Western Riding; Madelynn Miller, Liberty Center, Western Pleasure; Lauren Hall, Swanton, Sr. Western Performance Hi Point – Grand Champion; Riley Coe, Sylvania, Ohio, Sr. Western Performance Hi Point – Reserve Champion; Dakota Rohrs, Delta, Jr. Western Performance Hi Point – Grand Champion; Addison Schliesser, Monclova, Ohio, Jr. Western Performance Hi Point – Reserve Grand Champion; Avery Monahan, Swanton, Sr. English Hi Point – Grand Champion; Skyler Super, Dundee, Mich., Sr. English Hi Point Reserve Grand Champion; Dakota Rohrs, Delta, Jr. English Hi Point – Grand Champion; Lyric Gleckler, Wauseon, Jr. English Hi-Point Reserve Grand Champion; Tyler Echler, Swanton, Pony Performance Hi Point Grand Champion; Allison Herr, Metamora, Pony Performance Hi Point Reserve Champion; Zoe Arnold, Swanton, Walk Trot High Point Grand Champion; Braylon Wyse, Archbold, Walk Trot High Point Reserve Champion; Brianna Brubaker, Fayette, Sr. Contesting High Point Grand Champion; Riley Coe, Sylvania, Ohio, Sr. Contesting High Point Reserve Champion; Jaden Duncan, Wauseon, Jr. Contesting High Point Grand Champion; Sierra Lauharn, Wauseon, Jr. Contesting High Point Reserve Champion; Summer Muhlenkamp, Swanton, Pony Contesting High Point Grand Champion; Madelynn Miller, Liberty Center, Pony Contesting High Point Reserve Champion; Ashlynn Tedrow, Wauseon, Easy Gaited High Point Grand Champion; Kennedy Comstock, Toledo, Donkey High Point Grand Champion; Tessa Geiner, Holland, Ohio, Donkey High Point Reserve Grand Champion; Dust & Denim, Wauseon, High Point Team Winner; Grace Heintschel, Metamora, Versatility Grand Champion; Tyler Echler, Liberty Center, Versatility Reserve Champion; Lauren Hall, Swanton, Taneeca Klostermeier Award; Zoey Brauer, Delta, Sportsmanship Award.

Goat Skillathon: Senior Division – Arika Zeiter, first place; Lydia Heilman, second place; Daniel Hite, third place; Hannah Fahrer, fourth place; Jessica French, fifth place; Junior Division – Leah Mishka, first place; Wyatt Borer, second place; Hannah Tedrow, third place; Jael Michelson, fourth place; Callie Mock, fifth place.

Rabbit Skillathon: Senior Division – Cassidy Vanderveer, first place; Austin Rearick, second place; Ava Hoylman, third place; Catherine Snyder, fourth place; Elizabeth Baker, fifth place; Junior Division – Renee Hoylman, first place; Sophie Sterken, second place; Elise Hoylman, third place; Katelyn Liechty, fourth place; Alex Paulson, fifth place.

Poultry Skillathon: Senior Division – Lydia Heilman, first place; Eli Warncke, second place; Jessica French, third place; Taylor Caudill, fourth place; Junior Division – Leah Mishka, first place; Brennan Bronson, second place; Ella Mishka, third place; MaKayla Fletcher, fourth place; Logan Henricks, fifth place.

Dog Skillathon: Senior Division – Elizabeth Mignin, first place; Leise Hernandez, second place; Lydia Heilman, third place; Kaden Bergstedt, fourth place; Junior Division – Leah Mishka, first place; Ella Mishka, second place; Emma Thompson, third place; Alyssa Marvin, fourth place; Alona Mahnke, fifth place.

Dairy Skillathon: Senior Division – Allianna Hite, first place; Kennedy Keller, second place.

Sheep Skillathon: Senior Division – Allison Herr, first place; Emma Vaculik, second place; Kennedy Keller, third place; Chloe Creque, fourth place; Junior Division – Kassidy Zientek, first place; Karter Zachrich, second place; Hannah Kovar, third place; Neveah Powers, fourth place; Eva Suchora, fifth place.

Beef Skillathon: Senior Division – Kathryn Goering, first place; Dakota Armstrong, second place; Allison Herr, third place; Wyatt Armstrong, fourth place; Amberlyn Whitson, fifth place; Junior Division – Hannah Kovar, first place; Meegan Gleckler, second place; Caylee Sager, third place; Neveah Powers, fourth place; Titus Rufenacht, fifth place.

Swine Skillathon: Senior Division – Hayley Orzechowski, first place; Ashton Dominique, second place; Taylor Smith, third place; Alexandra Gillen, fourth place; Taylor Caudill, fifth place; Intermediate Division – Maddie Thiel, first place; Drew Gillen, second place; Shane Suchora, third place; Madisyn Ledyard, fourth place; Neveah Powers, fifth place; Junior Division – Emma Krukowski, first place; Makena Thiel, second place; Cooper Stambaugh, third place; Colton Nofziger, fourth place; Adison Kinsman, fifth place.

2019 Outstanding Market Exhibitor: Swine – Maddie Thiel; Beef – Hannah Kovar; Sheep – Karter Zachrich.