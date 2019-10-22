Howard, Jones to square off in York Township

With incumbent Thomas Tedrow not on the ballot, Mark Jones and Joe Howard are squaring off to become a York Township trustee.

Joe Howard

Howard, 35, is seeking his first political office. He is married to Krista with three children, Max, Graceyn, and Nolan.

Civic organizations include being a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Fulton County Farm Bureau, National Corn Growers Association and a youth football and baseball coach.

Why are you running for political office? I am a lifelong resident of this community. I feel I have the skills and experience to better York Township.

Why should people vote for you? I am open-minded, hardworking, and willing to do what is right to better the community that I live and raise my family in. My career has revolved around road work, drainage, and construction allowing me to be knowledgeable and experienced.

What are you two main goals. if elected?

My goal would be to continue the tradition of great leadership in this township. I also plan to start my term with an open mind on all issues. There will be tough issues that I would be faced with and if elected. You can look to me to do what is fiscally best for all members of York Township.

Mark Jones

Jones, 57, is running for political office for the first time. He has a Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Toledo and a Doctor of Optometry degree from The Ohio State University.

He is married to Penny Jones and has two children, Lauren and Alayna.

Civic organizations include a membership and serving as past president of the Swanton Rotary Club; charter member and past president of the Swanton Lions Club; member and past chairman of administrative board for Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church; and other volunteering with the church.

Why are you running for office? I would like to continue the tradition of fiscal responsibility as shown by our trustees. Also, I would like to foster good communication and encourage working relationships with the school district and local entities as our area grows.

Why should people vote for you? The York Township voters will get my best. That is why I have been attending township meetings over the past year – so that I am acquainted with the present operations of the township and upcoming agenda items. Having operated my own business for the last 29 years, I have knowledge of business finance, gaining value for money spent, handling personnel issues, and working with the public in a friendly and personal manner. My time spent at meetings has taught me the dynamics of meetings and what issues are going to affect York Township.

What are your two main goals, if elected? One goal if elected is to be a good steward of the tax dollars which taxpayers entrust to their trustees. Everyone wants to receive good value for their tax dollars in the maintenance and improvement of infrastructure. I would like to provide my years of service without having to ask for an increase in taxes.

Another goal is to look to the interests of York Township as more businesses are attracted to our area. I would like to ensure that our township is treated fairly as business deals are made which impact our community.