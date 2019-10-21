Pettisville FFA scores in contests

Pettisville FFA members were victors in recent soils and trapshoot competitions.

At the Fulton County competition held Sept. 20, members Luke VandenBerghe, Larry Klingensmith, and Elise Hoylman placed in the chapter’s top three for the Urban Soils contest. The Pettisville team placed fifth overall. The contest evaluates soil pit sites to determine if it would be good in housing, lawn, and parks situations.

In the competition’s Ag Soils contest, the top three chapter members were Carson Bennett, Baden Skates, and Clara Damman. The team placed second overall, and Bennett place second as an individual. The contest determines whether or not the soil pit sites are good to grow crops or pasture livestock or should be left for wildlife.

On Sept. 24, Pettisville FFA competed at two district soils competitions. Members Elise Hoylman, Luke VanDenBerghe, Larry Klingensmith, and Jonah Harmon, representing Urban Soils, place 13th out of 21 teams. Individually, Hoylman placed 43rd, VanDenBerghe placed 46th, and Klingensmith 50th.

The FFA chapter’s Ag Soils team included Clark Bartoe, Ava Hoylman, Carson Bennett., Nathan Rupp, and Clara Damman. They placed seventh out of 22 teams; individually, Bartoe placed second in the district, Hoylman 30th, and Bennett 43rd.

A group of four Pettisville FFA members competed at the Ohio Ag Soils Career Development Event on Oct. 12 south of Bellefontaine. The team included Clark Bartoe Jr., Ava Hoylman, Carson Bennett, and Clara Damman, and as a team they placed 39th.

Six members of the chapter competed Oct. 15 in the Fulton County Trapshoot at the Sportsman’s Club. The chapter’s top shooter was Matt Rupp; the team placed fifth.

Pettisville FFA Alumni hosted Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 4. Several Pettisville FFA members helped set up, work in the cafe, and run games for youth.