Five generations strong

Five generations of the Wava Saeger family of Delta recently posed for a photo. In front, from left, is granddaughter Shannon Freon, great-great-grandmother Wava Saeger holding great-great-grandson Mattis Lee Dickel, and daughter Judy Saeger Hubley. Standing is great-granddaughter Kaylee Dickel. Wava Saeger will ring in 2020 by turning 100 years old.

