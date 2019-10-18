Delta man dies in crash near Wauseon

A Delta man was fatally injured in a crash at the intersection of County Roads D and 13 near Wauseon early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Corey L. Stricker, 42, of Delta was southbound on County Road 13 in a 2003 Dodge Caravan when it failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. Stricker’s vehicle was struck by a 2004 Saturn Ion, which was westbound on County Road D and being driven by Amber D. Lauch, 19, of Swanton.

Stricker sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lauch sustained serious injuries and was Life Flighted to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Safety belts were not in use by either driver, according to authorities. Alcohol and drug impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Wauseon Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.