NSCC to hold Alzheimer’s forum

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will hold an Alzheimer’s community forum Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The forum will include discussion of community experiences related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias; identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities; and elevating awareness of the caregiver programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, faith leaders, education leaders, hospitals, and volunteer organizations, among others from Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties are encouraged to attend.

“Hosting a community discussion of Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services in this part of the state is so timely and important,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio chapter. “Community forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country, where families are invited to come together with association staff and volunteers to mobilize our community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

Alzheimer’s disease affects 220,000 Ohioans and their 600,000 caregivers. As the size and proportion of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to increase, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias will grow. The number of new cases of Alzheimer’s increases dramatically with age.

The event is free but registration is requested at 800-272-3900. NSCC is located at 22600 State Hwy. 34.