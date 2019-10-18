Dr. Kling awarded fellowship

Dr. Kenneth Kling of Wauseon has been presented a Melvin Jones Fellowship by the Wauseon Lions Club. The fellowship is in honor of the Lions Club’s international founder, Melvin Jones, and is the highest honor the club can bestow on someone for a $1,000 donation to the Lions Clubs International Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Wauseon Lions Club First Vice President Mark Eddings and Treasurer Sheryl Burnett; Dr. Kling; and staff members Lisa Villalovos and Audrey Courtney.

