Sauder Village offers Community Health Day

Guests of Sauder Village in Archbold can learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle at the annual Community Health/Fulton County Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The event will feature informational displays, health screenings, door prizes, and free admission for all Fulton County residents.

“We are happy to have so many community organizations joining us for our Community Health Day again this year,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “This special event offers guests an opportunity to learn important wellness information.”

Sponsored by the Fulton County Health Center, the event will include representatives from the diabetes education, endoscopy, behavioral health, obstetrics, oncology, radiology, sleep lab, pharmacy and wound care departments to share information. Hospital representatives also have many free screenings planned throughout the day.

Guests will also be able to explore a variety of fire and rescue vehicles and learn about train safety and drug, alcohol, and gambling addictions. Local agencies will share information about college programs, adult and child services, home health care, trauma services, health and safety equipment, and mental health services.

Free child finger printing will be offered by local law enforcement, and many organizations will be offering special prizes throughout the day.

Participating local agencies also include the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, the Fulton County Health Department and Fulton County Fireman’s Association/EMS, county police departments and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Other local partners include Fairlawn Retirement Community, Operation Lifesaver, National Youth Advocate Program, and Bath Fitter. Fulton County Job and Family Services, Hands of Grace, Northwest State Community College, University of Toledo Medical Center, and Four County ADAMhs Board will also participate.

To receive free admission on Saturday, Oct. 19, Fulton County residents should be prepared to present a drivers license or other form of identification to verify county residency.

For more information, call 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.