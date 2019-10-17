Six people honored on FCCC ‘Wall of Fame’

Four County Career Center in Archbold recently celebrated the 22nd Annual Wall of Fame/Distinguished Service Award induction program.

The center honored six graduates who have had success in their careers and who will serve as outstanding representatives for the school. Nominations are based on areas of significant contributions to the individual’s career, the community, education, and FCCC.

The inductees are:

• Carmen L. Cummins, who retired from FCCC in 2011 after serving in several capacities for 39 years. He was also very active in career-technical education at the district and state levels.

• Jade Crossland, a 1998 graduate of the Industrial Maintenance program and operations manager for North American Stamping Group.

• Rodney Miller, a 1974 graduate of the FCCC Building Trades program, and currently a retired journeyman bricklayer/foreman, Williams County Sheriff Special Deputy/Mounted Division, and FCCC substitute teacher.

• David Klingshirn, a 1982 graduate of the Appliance Service program and co-owner of Vince’s TV and Appliances.

• Susan Sager-Myers, a 1991 graduate of the Early Childhood Education program, and currently the FCCC Early Childhood Education instructor.

• Jason Michael Pfund, a 2001 graduate of the Work Transition program and a production worker at Triangular Processing.

• Rex E. Robison, a 1981 graduate of the Building Trades program and the Residential Building Official/Zoning Commissioner for the City of Defiance.

A picture/plaque of each “Wall of Fame” recipient will be placed in the main entrance at Four County Career Center.

This year’s recipient for the 6th Annual Distinguished Service Award, presented to the individual who has displayed ongoing dedication and commitment to FCCC and to the communities it serves is Carmen L. Cummins, retired FCCC administrator.