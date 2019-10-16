Sauder Village holding Family Fun Nights

Sauder Village in Archbold will present the annual Fall Family Fun Nights event Oct. 18-19, and encourages families to register now.

Guests will learn about Native American life, take a train ride, and enjoy a snack, crafts, and other activities.

“Parents, grandparents, and children enjoy creating special memories together during our Fall Family Fun Nights event,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “Guests have a great time decorating pumpkins, taking an evening ride on the train, making s’mores, and other fun activities.

As part of the evening guests will have an opportunity to spend time at Natives and Newcomers to learn about Native American life and make a cordage bracelet. There will be pumpkin decorating, an owl-themed craft, and a chance to play pumpkin minature golf. Guests can also take a ride on the Erie Express train and the trolley, and enjoy a snack and hot cocoa.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $13 for adults; $7 for children age 6-17; and $11 for members/$6 for members’ children. Call 419-446-2541 or 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

A Sauder Village Fall Family Fun Nights event will be held Oct. 18-19. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Sauder-Village-Fun-Night.jpg A Sauder Village Fall Family Fun Nights event will be held Oct. 18-19.