Every drop helps

Four County Career Center students in Archbold recently donated blood during the HOSA Future Health Professionals-sponsored Red Cross blood drive. HOSA members planned and coordinated the drive and assisted with donor registration, testing, and blood donations. Ninety-four units of blood were collected. Shown giving blood is Travis Sheffer of Wauseon in the Computer Networking and Cybersecurity program.

