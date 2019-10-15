Learn to start small business

The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) is co-hosting a presentation with Project Allura to help aspiring entrepreneurs understand the steps necessary to form and start a small business.

It will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Project Allura, Triangular Processing, 550 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon.

Project Allura at Triangular Processing is a business incubator located in Wauseon, designed to provide an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to develop a variety of types of small businesses within the facility that can grow and establish itself well enough to exit the incubator and become a successful new small business.

Presenters will include Lisa Becher, director of the Small Business Development Center of Northwest Ohio and Stephen Maloney, an attorney with Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters and Whitlock.

A complimentary lunch sponsored by the FCEDC will be provided.

RSVP to Matt Gilroy at matt@fcedc-ohio.com by Friday, Oct. 18.