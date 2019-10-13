Local church offering coats to those in need

For those in the Wauseon or Pettisville School districts who are in need of a warm coat as the weather gets colder, Trinity Lutheran Church is offering their Coat Closet Ministry again this year.

An open house will be held in the church, at the corner of Shoop Avenue and Leggett Street, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon with coats available for ages infant through adult. Each individual must be present to receive a coat.

Agency referrals are accepted or those interested may call the church office at 419-335-5651 for eligibility requirements.