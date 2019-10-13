Sheriff’s office gets traffic grants

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded traffic enforcement grants through the Ohio Department of Public Safety to enforce traffic safety.

The grants include $20,358.32 for the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program and $35,430.54 for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. They took effect Oct. 1 and expire Sept. 30, 2020.

The grants provide funds to pay for extra patrol during different times and dates for traffic law enforcement. During the times of the extra patrol, deputies focus on violations such as speeding, seatbelts, distracted drivers, and impaired drivers to reduce the number of traffic-related crashes and deaths in Fulton County.