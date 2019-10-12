Bands to converge on Swanton for Bulldog Bowl

The Swanton Marching Band will be hosting the 25th annual Bulldog Bowl this year on Saturday, Oct. 26. Fifteen high school marching bands will be coming to Swanton to compete for trophies and a Superior rating to be able to go on and compete at the state competitions.

Parking will be available at the Fisher Gym parking lot as well as Swanton High School. Use the Main Street entrance only. Handicap parking will be available at the Fisher Gym parking lot.

The Dodge Street entrance to Swanton High School will be open only for bus traffic. There will be barricades and volunteers directing traffic to hep keep our guests safe. All other traffic will be redirected to drive around to Main Street.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the first band starting around 5 p.m. The Swanton Marching Band will finish the show before the presentation of awards. There is a entrance fee of $7 to attend for adults and $5 for students. There will also be concessions, including pizza by the slice and a large selection of pie by the slice for purchase.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Dawn Santchi at dsantchi@gmail.com and fill out a volunteer form at the Swanton Board of Education.