Herr named queen

Hannah Herr of Metamora has been named Ohio State ATI’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. A sophomore majoring in Agribusiness, Herr participates in the Student Activities Council, Hoof-N-Hide, 4-H, Stick and Ink, and is Community Council President. She said to be a Buckeye is a title that comes with pride, honor, and responsibility. The king, Sam Shilling, is a West Unity native.

Hannah Herr of Metamora has been named Ohio State ATI’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. A sophomore majoring in Agribusiness, Herr participates in the Student Activities Council, Hoof-N-Hide, 4-H, Stick and Ink, and is Community Council President. She said to be a Buckeye is a title that comes with pride, honor, and responsibility. The king, Sam Shilling, is a West Unity native. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Queen-King.jpg Hannah Herr of Metamora has been named Ohio State ATI’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. A sophomore majoring in Agribusiness, Herr participates in the Student Activities Council, Hoof-N-Hide, 4-H, Stick and Ink, and is Community Council President. She said to be a Buckeye is a title that comes with pride, honor, and responsibility. The king, Sam Shilling, is a West Unity native. Submitted photo