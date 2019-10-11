COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Brian Banister, Wauseon, vs. Carol L. Dopp, Wauseon, other civil.

Courtney Iwinski, Swanton, vs. Carol L. Dopp, Wauseon, other civil.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Lee E. Rabe, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Daniel Lane, Swanton, expired/improper registration, $130.

Erika S. Cox, Archbold, speed, $193.

Michael L. Foster Jr., Swanton, speed, $140.

Gerald T. Sauber, Fayette, speed, $140.

Katlyn M. Degroff, Wauseon, assured clear distance, $195.

Leah R. Fruth, Archbold, speed, $140.

Theresa Ludwikowski, Toledo, speed, $130.

Michael J. Kreuz, Delta, speed, $193.

Kevin L. Bailey,Wauseon, stop sign, $130.

Robert J. Geiner Jr., Wauseon, theft, $183, reportable probation for six months.

Robert L. Dupuie, Taylor, Mich., suspended driver’s license, $243.

Mark L. Merillat, Archbold, failure to control, $195.

Susan E. Becker, Swanton, suspended driver’s license, lighted lights on motor vehicle, $299.

Trevor J. Pringle, Delta, license plates to another vehicle.

Michael J. Savage, Wauseon, physical control, failure to control, $449, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for one year.

Alana J. Venia, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $217 plus costs.

Joshua T. Borton, Fayette, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $343, license suspended 180 days, driver’s intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Dean F. Reinking, Fayette, $2,950.79.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Cynthia M. Carlin, Fayette, $315.65.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Valerie F. and David C. Jr. Hausch, Archbold, $655.21.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Colby M. Correa, Morenci, Mich., $2,636.26.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Steven A. Rochefort, Wauseon, $3,789.35.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Robert A. and Jenaca E. Alcock, Morenci, Mich., $770.19.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs., Lashawnda Boykin, Toledo, $2,222.30.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Josiah J. and Sabrina L. Houck, Wauseon, $5,109.34.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Scotty L. Vance, Morenci, Mich., $311.40.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Gregory S. Pieper, Wauseon, $821.11.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kathy L. McLafferty, Toledo, $274.99.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ronald A. Kruizenga Jr., Wauseon, $2,845.06.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Bradley L.T. Funchion, Morenci, Mich., $1,527.74.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Anthony J. Allen, Wauseon, $2,525.62.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Christine M. Beck, Adrian, Mich., $2,410.81.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brooke M. Bostelman, Wauseon, $348.37.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kaila Long, Berkey, Ohio, $1,207.90.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. April I. Schuller, Wauseon, $237.88.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joseph Cross, Adrian, Mich., $988.73.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Samara K. Benien, Archbold, $1,120.60.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ean M. P. Baker, Wauseon, $5,543.93.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Krystal G. Smith, Wauseon, $2,319.54.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Bruce A. Wooley, Archbold, $1,616.79.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Tera J. Ayala, Wauseon, $200.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Nikole L. Almendinger, Swanton, $1,134.55.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joshua L. Miller, Morenci, Mich., $518.38.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. John A. Sr. and Reva Flores, Wauseon, $389.49.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Amber K. Fry, Fayette, $5,091.22.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs., Madison Dunning, Archbold, $528.91.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jaimee Carden, Morenci, Mich., $918.11.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jose J. Jr. and Angelita M. Hernandez, Archbold, $267.90.

Aja Behavioral, Wauseon, vs. Matt Short, Archbold, $175.

Tri-County Chiropractic Clinic, Wauseon, vs. James L. Duncan, Wauseon, $230.70.

Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. James C. Storrs, Fayette, $9,172.36.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Brooke A. Thome, Dayton, Ohio, $452.14.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Maeghan L. and Derek Wolfrum, Fayette, $580.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. John Weasal, McClure, Ohio, $725.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Travis Cassady, Wauseon, $273.82.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Laura Smith, Napoleon, $487.05.

Brittany N. Theis, Fayette, vs. Jesus L. Flores, Wauseon, $999.95.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Christina L. Chapa, Wauseon, $6,986.38.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Danialle M. Smitley, Archbold, $1,215.92.

Henry County Bank, Napoleon, vs. Savannah M. Sheffer, Forrest, Ohio, $2,913.49.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Okemos, Mich., vs. Courtney Fenton, Pittsford, Mich., $1180.15.

Marriage Licenses

Benjamin C. Corey, 24, Madison, Wisc., QA analyst, and Miranda L. Garczynski, 22, Swanton, server.

Real Estate Transfers

Paulon to Aaron M. and Lindsay Willman, 812 Woodland Drive, Wauseon, $443,000.

Cathy A. Dehass to Karen Kennedy, 442 N. Franklin St., Wauseon, $102,000.

Ashgreen LLC c/o Richard Perkins to Nile Bloom, 19, 21 Crabtree Court, Swanton, $53,000.

Jerry F. Whitmer, trustee, to Barry L. Disalle and Irene Santos Martinez, 798 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $190,000.

Zachary J. Dotson and Kaylee L. Schmitz to Randall T. and Rae Lynn Schmitz, 215 Cleveland St., Lyons, $80,520.

Lonnie and Christine Short to Travis W. and Chantie Holland, 202 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $139,000.

Roger W. Trivette to Douglas P. and Lorraine J. Miller, 5855 State Highway 120, Metamora, $167,500.

Margaret I. Wilson, trustee, to Cassandra J. Hohman, 10615 County Road 4, Swanton, $157,000.

Othella M. Hoyt to Richard L. Cross, 3514 County Road A, Liberty Center, $55,000.

Lynn M. Herzog to Summit Homes Remodelers LLC, 119 Brookside Drive, Swanton, $88,000.