‘Fall on the Farm’ at Sauder Village

Sauder Village in Archbold will present Fall on the Farm on Saturday, Oct. 12, the third installment of the Farm Days series.

Guests will have the opportunity to make butter, roll out pie dough, build a scarecrow, decorate pumpkins, and explore a straw maze.

Families can enjoy some favorite stories, try hands-on activities, and watch unique demonstrations. At the Witmer Roth Home, children will hear “Growing Vegetable Soup” and have the chance to help make vegetable soup and taste a few vegetables along the way. “The Apple Pie Tree” will be read at the Stuckey Home as children help roll out pie dough, and at the Eicher Cabin kids can make their own butter.

Children can also help build a scarecrow while listening to the book “Six Crows,” and hear “Night Animals” at the Garden Shed while meeting animals shared by Nature’s Nursery. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to navigate through the always-popular straw maze in the Stuckey Barn, and a Harvest Home service will be held in the Sauder Village Church to celebrate the bounty of the harvest.

On Oct. 12, Sauder Village will recognize the accomplishments of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and also American Heritage Girls and Boys with their free admission. Local Scouts and American Heritage members must be in uniform/pack shirt, wear a badge sash or present a membership card.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to share so many great books and unique farm adventures with children this year during our Fall on the Farm event,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “We look forward to having families from throughout the region join us to make special memories on the farm.”

