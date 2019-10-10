Council discusses property, sewage damage

Wauseon City Council on Monday recognized the promotion of a city police officer and heard a report on a resident’s request for help.

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden opened the meeting by swearing in William Rogers to the position of lieutenant. Rogers has been with the department since 2000. His promotion comes after the recent promotions of Chittenden to police chief and John Roof to assistant police chief.

The promotions were sparked by the resignation of Chief Keith Torbet, who was appointed the city’s public service director following the retirement of Dennis Richardson.

Chittenden said Rogers’ former position as sergeant will be filled.

In other business, Councilor Harold Stickley reported that, following an executive session held Sept. 23, the city’s Buildings and Grounds Committee decided to reject an offer to purchase property. He did not name the property or give a reason for the decision.

Utility Committee member Shane Chamberlin said city resident Rick Thompson attended the committee’s Sept. 24 meeting to request a solution to storm water and sewage that has backed up in his Brunell Street basement for the past 28 years. Thompson complained that the back-up is ruining the house’s foundation and requiring repeated sanitizing.

He said he has made numerous efforts to resolve the problem, although it doesn’t originate with his plumbing. He said his efforts to involve the city date back to the administration of former mayor Jerry Matheny.

Thompson suggested the city install a check valve on his line near its water main at a cost of $1,500.

Chamberlin said the issue was tabled until all committee members are present for discussion. Committee member Jeff Stiriz was absent from the meeting.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said he will meet Nov. 7 with township representatives to discuss their fire protection agreements with the department.

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said the department is accepting applications for a patrol officer position until Oct. 18.

He said a Drug Take-Back event will be held Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with sites at the police offices at 230 Clinton St., Walmart at 485 E. Airport Hwy., and Rite-Aid at 1496 N. Shoop Ave.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said the Public Works Department has hired John Mosiniak and Brad Myers.

He said the department recently made improvements to the front of the city municipal building.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere said the city’s September income tax revenue decreased 3.65% from a year prior, but actually made headway during a current trend of tax revenue decreases.

Council members approved: the emergency passage of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter an agreement with Perry ProTech for copier services; the second reading of an ordinance to amend Section 377.094 of the city’s codified ordinances regarding low speed, under-speed, utility, and mini-truck vehicles; the third reading of an ordinance to amend Section 1314.02 of the city’s codified ordinances regarding exterior premises: land areas.

Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden, left, delivered the oath of office to William Rogers, who was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_rogers-oath.jpg Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden, left, delivered the oath of office to William Rogers, who was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

