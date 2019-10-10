Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Oct. 10: Goulash, summer squash, garden salad, fruit crunch.

Friday, Oct. 11: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans, fresh fruit.

Monday, Oct. 14: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Chicken Alfredo pasta, steamed carrots, peas, tropical fruit.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Oct. 10: 10 a.m.-noon, Flu shots given by Fulton County Health Dept.; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Oct. 11: 10 a.m., Golden Drummers, noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball; 1 p.m., Sequence.

Monday, Oct. 14: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Medicare Check-Up Day – by appointment only. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., “Label Reading 101,” Area Office on Aging; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

COUNTY

PERI chapter

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1:30 pm., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: David Painter, OSHIP, Ohio Dept. of Insurance.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152. S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief, Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Support group for those suffering sudden loss of a child including stillborn and miscarriage. For information, call 419-330-2757.

Safe Communities Coalition

Thursday, Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, contact Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Special needs program

Sarah Jones Ph.D., professor of special education, presents a three-part series on the subject at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 12, 19, and 26, Christ United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 215 N. Fulton St. Explore behavioral and learning issues and positive strategies.

Basement sale

Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18, Church of the Master, 229 W. Chestnut St. Baked goods, clothing for all ages, Christmas items, angel collection. $2 bag sale 1-5 p.m. on Friday.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Oct. 10: Wauseon Lions Club hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

“Butler Did It”

“The Archbold Community Theatre production, “The Butler Did It,” will be held Oct. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13, 2:30 p.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. For tickets, call Leon and Vicki Smith, 419-267-5717 Monday-Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group open to all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

ACT auditions

Archbold Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Trials, Tribulations and Christmas Decorations” Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., upstairs at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. Two men, six women, and a girl about 10 years old needed. No preparation necessary. For information, call Steve Van Sickle, 419-445-0391 or email actdramaduo@yahlo.com.

DELTA

Military/First Responder Night

A Military Personnel and First Responder Appreciation Night will be held at the Delta Panthers vs. Archbold Blue Streaks football game Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium. All military personnel and first responders get free admission and popcorn.

Kids’ Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, Oct. 26, noon-2 p.m., Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main St. Hot dogs, popcorn, apple cider, Happy the Clown, costume contest, cart races, coloring contest, crafts, fingerprinting by Delta police. Bring a pair of used eyeglasses for Lions Club donation and receive free pumpkin.

Christmas Contata

Join a community choir to perform a Christmas Contata on Dec. 8 at First Church of God, Wauseon, and Dec. 15 at Delta Church of Christ. All October practices Mondays at 6 p.m. For information, call Phil at 419-966-9862 or Nancy at 419-966-9879.

LYONS

Soup, Sandwich, and Pie Lunch

Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., East Chesterfield Christian Church, 14901 County Road. 14 at County Road RS. Free will offering. Public welcome.

