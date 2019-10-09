Grant awarded for North Star expansion

The Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) recently approved a grant award in the amount of $100,000 to North Star Bluescope Steel in Delta.

This grant supports a planned $700 million plant expansion that will create 90 new jobs and retain 397 jobs at the Delta facility. The project involves $1.7 million in rail infrastructure necessary to feed the new expansion. Rail service will be provided by Indiana & Ohio Railway Company.

North Star Bluescope Steel is an industry leader in the hot rolled steel industry. The company provides products for use in the automotive, construction, agriculture and manufacturing industries. This expansion will add more than 800,000 tons of steelmaking capacity to the plant.

“North Star Bluescope is an industry leader in hot rolled coil. We pride ourselves on on-time delivery performance and our culture of safety. This grant is part of a $700 million plant expansion project in Delta,” said Ryan Modgin, Senior Plant Engineer, said.

Matthew Dietrich, Executive Director of the ORDC, said “together with our state and local partners we are providing an Ohio company with transportation options necessary to support their expansion. The increase in steelmaking capacity is a win for both the company and Ohio.”

ORDC assists Ohio companies and communities in creating and retaining jobs by preserving rail service to existing shippers and providing rail service to new customers. In addition, the ORDC funds projects to improve railroad-highway grade crossings to increase safety to the traveling public. Please remember, when around railroad tracks always expect a train. Rail lines in Ohio are private property and trespassing is both strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous.