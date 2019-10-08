Early voting begins for Nov. 5 election

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins today in Fulton County and around the State of Ohio.

From Oct. 8 to Oct. 25, early in-person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday, with the exception of Columbus Day on Oct. 14. There is no early voting on Columbus Day.

From Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, in-person voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be in-person voting Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1-5 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ohioans can also vote absentee by mail. Those who would like a mail-in absentee ballot can find an application at www.fultoncountyoh.com/1058/Board-of-Elections.

Early in-person voting in Fulton County is held at the Board of Elections, 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon.

Issues on the ballot include a countywide levy for senior citizen services. A five-year, 1.6-mill renewal and 0.1-mill increase will be decided on. It is for providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities.

There are also many candidates on the ballot throughout the county. There are races for mayor, city and village councils, township boards of trustees, and township fiscal officers.

