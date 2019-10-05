Haunting History Tours slated

Experience the spookier side of Fulton County as the Museum of Fulton County hosts the Haunting History Tours – this year in two locations.

Village of Delta, tours will be featured Oct. 18-19, with stories and tales centered on the village’s past. The tours will begin at Memorial Hall, 401 Main St., and follow a route around the downtown area.

Hour-long tours in Wauseon will be held Oct. 25-26 and will include a mix of new tales and fan favorite stories from previous years. The tours will depart every 15 minutes from the Wauseon Depot, 225 Depot St., beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the last tour at 8:30 p.m. The final two tours each night are reserved for ages 18 and over.

Prepaid reservations are required. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for members and children age 12 and under. Call the Museum of Fulton County at 419-337-7922. This is a rain or shine event.