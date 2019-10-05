Citation issued during traffic blitz

One citation was issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Sept. 8-28 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citation was for a stop light violation. Deputies made 11 traffic stops and issued 11 warnings.

A traffic blitz will be held Oct. 3-13 at various hours in various locations throughout the county. These dates are in conjunction with homecoming football games and activities associated with area schools homecomings. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and other traffic violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitz is funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.