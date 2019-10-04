Pettisville FFA members shine in contests

Pettisville FFA members shone in recent competitions.

Kayla Wyse is one of four national finalists at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind.

She will present a two-minute overview Oct. 31 for proficiency in the environment systems category of Agriscience Research- Plant Systems, then be interviewed. The proficiency award will be presented Nov. 1st during the fifth general session. Kayla’s projects from four years of research were used in the application process that previously won her the state award.

Baden Skates will also present an Agriscience Fair project at the convention, in the power systems category.

Twelve students from across the U.S. are selected in each category and division, and each is a contender for a top three finalist position. All finalists will be on stage during the fourth general session on Nov. 1 to hear the official placement.

On Sept. 3, Pettisville FFA members Kearsten Zuver, Grace Schnitkey, and Clara Damman competed in the straw stacking competition at the Fulton County Fair, and won first place in the female stacking competition with a time of four minutes, 43 seconds.

Also that day, a four-member team of Kearsten Zuver, Grace Schnitkey, Ava Hoylman, and Clara Damman placed second in the Open Livestock Judging Contest, Senior Division. “It was a fun experience. Judging the animals was more difficult than I anticipated. I also enjoyed getting to learn about judging and trying something new,” Ava said.

Every Pettisville student in an agriculture class had a still project on display in the Junior Fair building. Madeleine Wixom won the trophy for Best Ag Communications.

Pettisville agriculture students/FFA members competed in the Fulton County Urban and Rural Soils contests and in the District 1 contest. Their top three scores in the Urban County contest were awarded to Luke VanDenBerge, Larry Klingensmith, and Elise Hoylman. Their top three scores in the Rural or Ag County contest were awarded to Carson Bennett, Baden Skates, and Clara Damman. Final results will be announced later.

