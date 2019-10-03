Wauseon Depot hosting Hobo Festival

Discover the story of the men who traveled the rails during the Great Depression at the annual Hobo Festival at the Wauseon Depot, Saturday, Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m.

Meet a hobo, hear tales of life traveling the country by jumping on and off train cars, and listen to live entertainment. Enjoy a hobo dinner made of sausage, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and onions. Corn bread, a dessert, and beverage will also be served for a freewill donation. The fun begins at 4pm.

The Wauseon Depot is located at 225 Depot St., downtown. Built in 1896, and listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the depot is the second to be built on the site. It served passengers of the railroad until the mid-1970s, and is currently owned by the City of Wauseon and managed by the Fulton County Historical Society. The depot houses railroad artifacts and a model railroad display.

Hobos, unlike a tramp or vagabond, were unemployed men who travelled throughout the country looking for work. With no employment prospects at home, they took to the rails in search of mostly short-term work. Many hobos traveled for free by jumping on and off the box cars of trains. At the height of the Great Depression an estimated 20,000 men were hobos. They created their own culture with a unique slang, pictorial language, and unique foodways.

The program is sponsered by the Museum of Fulton County. For more information, call 419-337-7922.