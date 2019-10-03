Threat forces evacuation at Delta High School

A bomb threat forced an evacuation of Delta High School today, but ultimately nothing was found during a search.

The threat was found on a bathroom stall in the high school. The building was evacuated and local law enforcement was immediately notified, according to Pike-Delta-York Superintendent Ted Haselman.

The Delta Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and both the Toledo Police K-9 and University of Toledo Police K-9 units swept the entire high school building. At approximately 3:15p.m., the district was given clearance by law enforcement to re-enter the high school building.

“During emergencies, maintaining the well-being of students and staff is the first and most important action taken by school personnel,” Haselman said in a letter to parents. “Communication with parents and families begins when the situation is under control.”

District officials used social media profiles and an instant alert in an effort to notify parents and alert them of a delay in dismissal and bus transportation for the school district.

The incident is under investigation by local authorities.

“We are grateful the outcome was an empty threat. In the future, the district will continue the cautious measures during emergency events,” said Haselman. “The safety of all students and staff will remain a top priority of the Pike-Delta-York Local School District.”

Parents with questions or concerns can contact the superintendent at 419-822-3391 or thaselman@pdys.org.