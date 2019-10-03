Delta man sentenced for cocaine

The following individual was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jonathan P. Gerard Jr., 38, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, all suspended, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs; be assessed at A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; stay out of bars; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Contraband will be forfeited to the Delta Police Department to be destroyed.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in jail.

Jamill Scott, 27, of Chicago, Ill., previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. While fleeing from an attempted theft, he attempted to inflict physical harm on another, and while attempting to flee failed to comply with police orders.

He was sentenced to five years of community control, and ordered to: stay out of bars; maintain employment and file tax returns; forfeit his vehicle to the City of Wauseon; and serve 180 days in CCNO, with credit for 60 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in 14 months in prison for attempted robbery and 12 months in prison for failure to comply, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 26 months.

Dennis Darr, 62, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer while he was performing his official duties.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; complete a mental health and drug/alcohol assessment and complete any recommendations; stay out of bars; and serve 90 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in 16 months in prison.

Amanda Rose, 24, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trespass and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. While driving intoxicated, she entered or remained on land or premises of another with the purpose to commit a misdemeanor.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $525 fine for OVI; serve 15 days in CCNO; successfully complete any treatment recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; surrender her driver’s license for one year, with privileges, restricted plates, and an ignition interlock device installed; and stay out of bars and any restaurant serving alcohol.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days at CCNO for aggravated trespass and an additional 180 days for OVI, said sentences to be served consecutively, for a total jail term of 360 days.