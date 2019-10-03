Transportation event comes to Sauder Village

Families can have a blast in the past during Transportation Exploration at Sauder Village in Archbold from Oct. 5-6.

The event will feature a​ variety of model trains set up by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club. There will also be a garden-scale train display in the Museum Building for guests to watch.

A variety of other transportation-themed activities are planned throughout the weekend. Guests can learn about drones and watch drone flying demonstrations, and children will enjoy the personal flying area featuring paper airplanes, planes and rockets, and parachute army men. A Thomas the Train wooden railway table will be available for kids to play with at Little Pioneers Homestead, and there will be a straw maze for kids to explore at the Stuckey Barn.

To celebrate transportation there will also be discounted buggy rides and free antique car and train rides offered throughout the weekend.

Guests are also invited to visit a replica of a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio that includes an old-fashioned Rich Ford Auto car dealership and gas station. They will be immersed in a car dealership of days gone by featuring a 1926 Model T Ford in the showroom. Guests will learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society. Adjacent to the auto dealership is a Service Station complete with an old-time gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil, and other unique artifacts to help bring the history of this time period to life.

For more information, phone 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

Transportation Exploration will be held at Sauder Village in Archbold Oct. 5-6. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_sauder-village-car.jpg Transportation Exploration will be held at Sauder Village in Archbold Oct. 5-6.