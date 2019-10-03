Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Oct. 3: Oriental pepper steak, steamed brown rice, Far East blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges.

Friday, Oct. 4: Roast pork, rice pilaf, spinach, applesauce, juice.

Monday, Oct. 7: Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown casserole, succotash, pineapple chunks, pudding. Wauseon site only: fish sandwich.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Chicken vegetable soup, ham and cheese sandwich, pea salad, Jell-O.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Oct. 3: 7:45 a.m.-noon, AARP driver safety class, gym – registration required; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; NO morning Tai Chi; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Oct. 4: 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Site Council; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Birthday Party; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball.

Monday, Oct. 7: 8:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 10:30 a.m., Free hearing aid cleaning; 11 a.m., Trivia from ’60s, ’70s; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Line dancing.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Day trip – Toledo Zoo. Wear Senior Center shirt/hat. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickelball, gym; 11 a.m., Brain Game box; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

COUNTY

HC3

Healthy Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Oct. 8, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

SAL Breakfast Buffet

Sons of the American Legion Breakfast Buffet, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:30-11 a.m., American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and make your own toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. Cost: $9/adults; $8/seniors; $7/veterans; $6/ages 8-12; under 8 free with paid adult.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Oct. 3: Trinity Lutheran Church hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

“Butler Did It”

“The Archbold Community Theatre production, “The Butler Did It,” will be held Oct. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13, 2:30 p.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. For tickets, call Leon and Vicki Smith, 419-267-5717 Monday-Friday, 6-9 p.m.

ACT auditions

Archbold Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Trials, Tribulations and Christmas Decorations” Monday, Oct. 7, and Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., upstairs at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. Two men, six women, and a girl about 10 years old needed. No preparation necessary. For information, call Steve Van Sickle, 419-445-0391 or email actdramaduo@yahlo.com.

DELTA

Genealogy Society meeting

Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Featured guest: John Myles, Fulton County Historical Society. Parking and entry back of church. Public welcome.

Kids’ Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, Oct. 26, noon-2 p.m., Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main St. Hot dogs, popcorn, apple cider, Happy the Clown, costume contest, cart races, coloring contest, crafts, fingerprinting by Delta police. Bring a pair of used eyeglasses for Lions Club donation and receive free pumpkin.

Christmas Contata

Join a community choir to perform a Christmas Contata on Dec. 8 at First Church of God, Wauseon, and Dec. 15 at Delta Church of Christ. All October practices Mondays at 6 p.m. For information, call Phil at 419-966-9862 or Nancy at 419-966-9879.

PETTISVILLE

Pumpkin Festival

Pettisville’s Pumpkin Festival is Friday, Oct. 4, 232 Summit St. Pancake and sausage supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with harvest soup and sausage sandwiches. Kids games, face painting, dodgeball, carved pumpkin contest, pumpkin-in-the-recipe contest, and more.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.