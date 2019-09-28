‘Spirit of Sierah’ event slated

A family-friendly, costume-friendly event benefiting the non-profit Justice for Sierah organization will be held in Sylvania, Ohio, in honor of Fulton County murder victim Sierah Joughin.

The 3rd Annual Spirit of Sierah Run/Walk will include a 5K run, a Kids’ Fun Run, and trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m., at Ice Industries, 3810 Herr Road. The event will also feature music, barbecue, a bounce house, face painting, and adult beverages.

Proceeds will go to Justice for Sierah, Inc., a non-profit organization promoting self-awareness and self-defense techniques through the Sierah Strong program.

Businesses interested in providing treat tables at the event should contact Tara Ice at tice@iceindustries.com by Oct. 9. Put “trick or treat” in the subject line.