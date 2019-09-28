County blood drives upcoming

The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Fulton County include: Delta – Monday, Sept. 30, noon-6 p.m., Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St.; Monday, Oct. 7, noon-6 p.m., Delta American Legion, 5939 State Highway 109; Wauseon – Sunday, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St.; Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-11 a.m., Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave.

For patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.