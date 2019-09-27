Fulton Co. Airport awarded funding

WASHINGTON –Two area airports are among 16 in Ohio that will receive infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday that the Federal Aviation FAA will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Ohio will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said Chao.

The grants include $448,443 to Fulton County Airport in Wauseon for a snow removal equipment building. In addition, Toledo Express Airport in Swanton will receive $2.82 million for taxiway rehabilitation.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.