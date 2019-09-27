SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 12

5:46 p.m., 293 German St., Pettisville, harassment.

10:21 p.m., 14530 County Road A, Clinton Twp., assist public.

11:36 p.m., 15706 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suspicious person.

Friday, Sept. 13

4:05 a.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious activity.

7:06 a.m., 9958 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:30 a.m., County Road J at County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

3:56 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:32 p.m., 16163 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

5:38 p.m., 4525 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

5:41 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., littering.

9:15 p.m., 12330 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

10:19 p.m., 16185 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., vandalism.

Saturday, Sept. 14

12:48 a.m., County Road H at County Road 14, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:16 a.m., 14417 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

5:56 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24-3, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:42 a.m., 11965 County Road 5 #7, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

11:51 a.m., 11050 County Road 17, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:17 p.m., 8085 County Road K, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:30 p.m., 14603 County Road J, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

1:05 p.m., 4465 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

5:12 p.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

5:23 p.m., 13848 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

5:38 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic trouble.

6:31 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:39 p.m., 3547 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:51 p.m., 3706 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., fireworks.

8:25 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road E, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:44 p.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., civil matter.

8:50 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suspicious activity.

Sunday, Sept. 15

5:43 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #393, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

9:59 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:22 p.m., 12974 County Road M, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

8:29 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

9:01 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, domestic trouble.

10:41 p.m., 11472 County Road 13, Pike Twp., harassment.

Monday, Sept. 16

9:26 a.m., 17230 County Road F, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

10 a.m., 4726 County Road M, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

1:09 p.m., 133 E. Morenci St., Lyons, State Bank and Trust, robbery.

1:14 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

4:35 p.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, injury accident.

5:31 p.m., 16422 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

6:13 p.m., 11472 County Road 13, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

6:19 p.m., 6655 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., Keil’s Produce Farm, 911 hang-up.

7:10 p.m., 23386 County Road F, German Twp., burglary.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

1:40 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:47 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:20 a.m., 7800 State Highway 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, accident with property damage.

9:53 a.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, traffic offense.

10:35 a.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, stolen vehicle.

2:36 p.m., County Road 15 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

7:55 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., fight.

8:13 p.m., 2579 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

8:48 p.m., 3022 County Road N, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

9:26 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:58 p.m., 6680 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:36 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road JK, Franklin Twp., suicidal threats.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

3:41 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, suspicious vehicle.

3:53 a.m., S. Fulton Lucas Road at Old State Line Road, Harding Twp., accident with property damage.

6:44 a.m., 9550 County Road 11 at County Road J, Pike Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

12:59 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense report.

3:05 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road H, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

3:56 p.m., County Road 15 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

4:01 p.m., 4549 County Road E #47, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:26 p.m., 11182 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., assist other unit.

4:35 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 22, German Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

4:54 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.

Thursday, Sept. 19

4:02 a.m., County Road B at County Road 9, York Twp., suspicious activity.