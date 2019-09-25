Metamora man killed in crash

A Metamora man was killed Sept. 25 in a two-vehicle accident in Lucas County.

According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Cullen Lumbrezer, 19, was eastbound on Brint Road at State Route 295 in Berkey, Ohio, at approximately 9 a.m. when it failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven southbound on SR 295 at Brint Road by Emily White, 39, of Berkey. Both vehicles went off the right side of SR 295, where Lumbrezer’s vehicle struck a utility pole and White’s vehicle struck a utility box.

Lumbrezer was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

White was transported to ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio. She was wearing a safety belt.

Alcohol is not a factor in the accident, and no charges have been filed. An investigation continues.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Richfield Township Fire Department and EMS, the Springfield Township Fire Department, the Sylvania Township Fire Department and EMS, The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.