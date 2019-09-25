Woman pleads no contest to derailment charges

Logan Guess pleaded no contest at a hearing Tuesday morning in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to charges related to a Swanton train derailment. The charges were operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and interference with the operation of a train, a fourth-degree felony.

There will be a pre-sentence investigation that could take 6-8 weeks before a sentencing date will be set. Guess remains released on her own recognizance.

According to authorities, Guess abandoned her 2011 Chevy Tahoe after it became stuck or disabled on railroad tracks near Main Street. The Tahoe was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern train at approximately 10:17 p.m. on June 6, causing the derailment of 15 train cars and damage to five nearby passenger cars struck by debris from the crash.

The train cars left the tracks near houses and apartments on both the north and side of the tracks but no residences were damaged.

No injuries were reported. The accident caused an electrical outage affecting more than 4,000 customers and an evacuation of some residents in the area.

The busy Norfolk Southern line between the East coast and Chicago was disrupted. Amtrak passengers had to be bused between Bryan and Toledo to get around the derailment.

Cleanup of the tracks took a couple of days, although train traffic was up and running again in less than two days. Some areas damaged by the clean up remain in the process of being restored.

Fifteen train cars derailed in Swanton on June 6. Photo by Anthony Wright