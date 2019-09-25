Wauseon FFA scores fair victories

Members of Wauseon FFA who showed animals at this year’s Fulton County Fair include, from left, Keegan Waxler, fifth place, senior showmanship; Kallie Waxler; Kale Waxler; Audrey Leininger, fourth place, market class; and Lindsay Oldham, fifth place, market class. Other winners included Hayley Orzechowski, third place, showmanship class, and first place, Skillathon; McKayla Clymer, third place, showmanship, and fourth place, weight class; Mallorie Strauss, fifth place, weight class; Madison Rufenacht, fifth place, showmanship; and Amber Rufenacht, fifth place, showmanship. Wauseon FFA also had over 20 agriculture business and still projects exhibited at the fair.

