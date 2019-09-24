FCCC students join Drug Free Clubs

For a second year, Four County Career Center in Archbold is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America, created to help students make wise choices. As the school works to prepare the workforce of the four-county area, the issue of being drug-free is especially relevant. FCCC has teamed up with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for all of the drug testing. Over 145 students this year have chosen to join voluntarily and become members by paying a membership fee and passing a 12-panel drug test. Everything is kept confidential and when students pass, they are given a photo ID membership card earning them rewards and privileges at school and rewards in the community. Shown receiving rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America is, from left, Heather McGowan, Drug Free Clubs of America Program Director; BobbiJo Machnicki of Evergreen; and Ellie Cichocki, Job Placement/Workforce Development coordinator.

