Grand jury indicts 8 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jacob L. Wadman, 26, of Swanton was indicted on one count of breaking and entering. On or about Aug. 23, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure with purpose to commit a theft offense.

Jared R. Baumgartner, 23, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of grand theft and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about June 1, 2019, to July 7, 2019, he allegedly stole a firearm and possessed a firearm while under disability.

Tyler R. Waidelich, 33, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of theft and four counts of forgery. On or about March 22, 2019, to April 18, 2019, he allegedly and forged blank checks. He also allegedly stole cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Joseph M. Branham, 33, of Pioneer, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about June 27, 2019, he allegedly possessed fentanyl.

Crystal S. White, 33, of Alvordton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about June 27, 2019, she allegedly possessed fentanyl.

David G. Dunbar II, 46, of Maumee, Ohio, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Aug. 1, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Brian A. Bernholtz, 51, of Delta was indicted on one count of violating a protection order. On or about Sept. 6, 2019, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him after previously being convicted of that offense.

Jacob R. Swartz, 31, of Sylvania was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about Sept. 7, 2019, he allegedly, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony offense of violence, possessed a firearm.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.