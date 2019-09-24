Class of ‘47 reminisces

The Wauseon High School Class of 1947 held its 72nd reunion and celebrated classmates’ 90th birthdays Aug. 24 at AKA Designs in Wauseon. Members reminisced about the school buildings they attended during their academic years, including the “Old Normal” school building; a house south of the Fulton County Senior Center; a community room above the old city fire hall; a grade school on Elm Street, and school buildings that were destroyed by fire and an explosion. Pictured are – sitting, from left – Doris Gillen Koman, June Lillich Patterson, Laura Jane Myers Semer, Shirley Pugh Williams – standing, from left – Wayne Schroeder, Robert Batdorf, Dail Stutzman, Annabell Ort Markley, Lois Heer Keith, Verna Flory Williams, Jean Keafer Figy, and Mary Ann Hackett Dickson.

The Wauseon High School Class of 1947 held its 72nd reunion and celebrated classmates’ 90th birthdays Aug. 24 at AKA Designs in Wauseon. Members reminisced about the school buildings they attended during their academic years, including the “Old Normal” school building; a house south of the Fulton County Senior Center; a community room above the old city fire hall; a grade school on Elm Street, and school buildings that were destroyed by fire and an explosion. Pictured are – sitting, from left – Doris Gillen Koman, June Lillich Patterson, Laura Jane Myers Semer, Shirley Pugh Williams – standing, from left – Wayne Schroeder, Robert Batdorf, Dail Stutzman, Annabell Ort Markley, Lois Heer Keith, Verna Flory Williams, Jean Keafer Figy, and Mary Ann Hackett Dickson. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Class-of1947.jpg The Wauseon High School Class of 1947 held its 72nd reunion and celebrated classmates’ 90th birthdays Aug. 24 at AKA Designs in Wauseon. Members reminisced about the school buildings they attended during their academic years, including the “Old Normal” school building; a house south of the Fulton County Senior Center; a community room above the old city fire hall; a grade school on Elm Street, and school buildings that were destroyed by fire and an explosion. Pictured are – sitting, from left – Doris Gillen Koman, June Lillich Patterson, Laura Jane Myers Semer, Shirley Pugh Williams – standing, from left – Wayne Schroeder, Robert Batdorf, Dail Stutzman, Annabell Ort Markley, Lois Heer Keith, Verna Flory Williams, Jean Keafer Figy, and Mary Ann Hackett Dickson.