ADAMhs Board receives additional state funds

The Four County ADAMhs Board will receive an additional $86,426 in state funding to pay for services that will help individuals and their families successfully live in the community following a mental health or substance use crisis.

At the Sept. 12 ADAMhs Board meeting, CEO Rob Giesige explained that the funds can be used to pay for any treatment or non-treatment needs that are not covered by insurance, but are necessary to assure that a client is able to live successfully in the community. He added that this state funding will be provided for at least the next two years.

In other action, the board approved several contracts and allocations for the current fiscal year, including:

• A $90,000 Title XX contract with Quadco Rehabilitation Center to provide vocational and employment services.

• A $30,000 contract with the Williams County Jobs and Family Service office to support a school resource social worker for the Bryan City Schools.

• $25,000 to support the Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program in Henry and Defiance counties.

• A contract for up to $150,000 with the Promedica health system to provide behavioral health services for area children and adults at any of its facilities.

• A contract for up to $250,000 with the University of Toledo Medical College to provide adolescent inpatient psychiatric services.

• A contract amendment for $2,317 with NAMI Four County to provide a fall Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for area law enforcement. The week-long training is designed to help police, corrections and probation officers better understand the mental health system as well as learn and practice ways to safely de-escalate situations involving persons who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

• $1,710 for Maumee Valley Guidance Center to purchase Mental Health First Aid manuals that will be used as part of a day-long training later this year that will be targeted to assist area farming families.

• A $17,381 contract amendment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center for a client’s residential placement.

During his report to the board, Giesige noted that the board has received its first quarter funding from the state, and the amounts are essentially unchanged from last year.

Stephen Seagrave, who has been appointed to the ADAMhs board by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, attended his first meeting. A retired school teacher and administrator from the Delta area, his term will expire at the end of June 2023.

Bethany Shirkey, LSW, has joined the board staff as manager of community services. She fills a vacancy that had been created by a staff retirement.