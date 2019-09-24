Headaches from road project almost over

Motorists who have dealt with the traffic congestion caused by road resurfacing projects on Airport Highway can take heart: All of the muss and fuss should be over by mid-October.

That’s according to Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebecca Dangelo, who said completion of both projects is within sight. She said the stop-and-go bottleneck traffic the work has caused in some areas will soon be history.

“Both projects have had slight delays due to weather, but they’ve been progressing nicely,” Dangelo said.

The first, a $4 million project which began Aug. 5 and will resurface Airport Highway from the intersection of State Route 109 to Wauseon, included a culvert replacement between County Roads 12 and 13. The second, a $4.7 million job begun July 15, will resurface Airport Highway from Wauseon to State Route 66 and County Road J, and involved two culvert replacements between County Roads 16 and 20. Both projects are nearing completion.

Only the Delta project will finish late, due to the vagaries of weather, Dangelo said. The Wauseon end of the resurfacing was scheduled to finish in October.

Both ODOT projects were contracted to Gerken Paving in Napoleon. Supervisor Dean Breese said the only complication during the process has been inclement weather. He said he expects the projects to be finished in October as planned.

The only complaint Wauseon Public Service Director Keith Torbet has received about the project was from a city resident about poor traffic control. “There’s nothing we can do to get it through any quicker. Once it’s done, it’s going to be a smooth, good-looking road,” Torbet said.

He said traffic congestion should ease when resurfacing reaches the Ottokee Street intersection in the city.

City Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said he’s seen grumbling about the road work on Facebook but no formal complaints have been received. There also have been no vehicle accidents or citations issued to impatient drivers at the scenes.

“They’ve been pretty well-behaved,” Chittenden said. “I know it’s frustruating. I think they understand Airport is an important road and needed (work).”

ODOT began planning the projects in July 2015. Dangelo said the department has no major road projects scheduled in Fulton County next season.

ODOT resurfacing projects on Airport Highway are scheduled to wrap up by mid-October. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_ODOT-road-work.jpg ODOT resurfacing projects on Airport Highway are scheduled to wrap up by mid-October.

Airport Hwy. work nears completion

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.