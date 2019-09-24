WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 11

1:05 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., suspicious activity.

1:54 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #67, 911 hang-up.

Thursday, Sept. 12

12:06 a.m., 801 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious activity.

12:47 a.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Store, suicidal threats.

7:47 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #312, civil matter.

7:58 a.m., 227 W. Elm St., investigate complaint.

9:16 a.m., 310 E. Walnut St., lost item.

1:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

3:56 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Old Orchard Street, accident with property damage.

4:22 p.m., 234 Philomena Drive, 911 hang-up.

4:26 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, sex offense reported.

4:47 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave., intoxicated subject.

5:25 p.m., 425 Cole St. #102, intoxicated subject.

8:01 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, suspicious activity.

Friday, Sept. 13

9:02 a.m., 228 Madison St., neighborhood trouble.

9:47 a.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, juveniles.

10:22 a.m., 303 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

10:49 a.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., suspicious person.

11:34 a.m., Ottokee Street at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

11:54 a.m., 430 W. Elm St., civil matter.

11:58 a.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., suspicious vehicle.

6:22 p.m., 385 Virginia Drive, 911 hang-up.

Saturday, Sept. 14

12:29 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, investigate complaint.

3:04 a.m., 738 Fairway Drive #17, hit-skip accident.

3:07 a.m., 141 N. Fulton St., Sullivan’s Restaurant, check on welfare.

7:42 a.m., 430 W. Elm St., telephone harassment.

8:26 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #312, missing person.

2:21 p.m., 635 Meadow Lane, 911 hang-up.

3:59 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, telephone harassment complaint.

4:35 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., accident with property damage.

4:56 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Chestnut Street, check on welfare.

5:24 p.m., 100 block S. Brunell Street, trespassing.

6:49 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, juveniles.

7:40 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, check on welfare.

8:47 p.m., 300 block Clinton Street, check on welfare.

11:17 p.m., 239 W. Leggett St., loud noise.

Sunday, Sept. 15

1:19 a.m., 319 Clinton St., loud noise.

3:21 a.m., 313 Prospect St., investigate complaint.

4:58 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, investigate complaint.

3:58 p.m., 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Star Brite Fabric Care Center, disorderly conduct.

7:06 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, civil matter.

9:24 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, trespassing.

9:25 p.m., 227 W. Elm St., check on welfare.

Monday, Sept. 16

2:08 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #207, telephone harassment.

9:20 a.m., 1432 N. Shoop Ave., Kam Wah 28, disabled vehicle.

2:19 p.m., 515 Parkview St., suspicious vehicle.

8:36 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, check on welfare.

10:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

7:21 a.m., 247 Monroe St., vandalism.

7:24 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, investigate complaint.

8:59 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, investigate complaint.

9:01 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Walnut Street, debris in roadway.

2:45 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Glenwood Avenue, lost item.

3:12 p.m., 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Star Brite Fabric Care Center, check on welfare.

4:28 p.m., 528 E. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

4:52 p.m., State Route 108 at County Road AC, animal call.

6:17 p.m., 440 Vine St., 911 hang-up.