Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Tomato basil soup, turkey salad sandwich, three-bean salad, Jell-O.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, Malibu blend vegetables, crumb-topped peaches, bananas.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Ham loaf (low salt alternative, meatloaf), sweet potatoes, cole slaw, spiced applesauce.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Choir sings at Delta Senior Center – leaving 10 a.m. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 9:30 a.m., Toenail Clinic by appointment; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., Music by Sunshine Bell Choir; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Wear Senior Center hat/shirt today. 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

Luncheon for vets/1st responders

Worthington Steel in Delta will host a Barbecue Chicken Luncheon for all Fulton County veterans and first responders and one guest each on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon. Doors open at 11 a.m.; raffle at 2 p.m. Live music from Elvis impersonator Ron Short. RSVP by calling Derrick, 419-388-9225.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Sept. 26: St. Caspar Catholic Church hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

“Butler Did It”

“The Archbold Community Theatre production, “The Butler Did It,” will be held Oct. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13, 2:30 p.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. For tickets, call Leon and Vicki Smith, 419-267-5717 Monday-Friday, 6-9 p.m.

DELTA

Community meal

The Delta community meal will be served Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Dental Excellence of Delta will serve. Public welcome.

PETTISVILLE

Pumpkin Festival

Pettisville’s Pumpkin Festival is Friday, Oct. 4, 232 Summit St. Pancake and sausage supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with harvest soup and sausage sandwiches. Kids games, face painting, dodgeball, carved pumpkin contest, pumpkin-in-the-recipe contest, and more.

SWANTON

“Apples for Everyone”

Johnston Fruit Farms will host the 11th Annual “Apples for Everyone,” an apple-picking festival to benefit local food banks on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 2790 Airport Hwy. Music, hayrides, kids’ activities, food, vendors booths, petting zoo. All apples picked are donated.

