Suspect arrested in Lyons bank robbery

A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Sept. 16 bank robbery in Lyons, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Bank on E. Morenci Street in Lyons was robbed.

Eric B. Smith, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Cleveland Division and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller reported that the suspect allegedly entered the State Bank and produced a note demanding money from the teller. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect fled the scene in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.

Shawn Simpkins https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Shawn-Simpkins-3.jpg Shawn Simpkins