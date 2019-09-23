Chili Cook Off enjoyed

The 2019 Wauseon Chili Cook Off and Family Fest was held Saturday downtown.
Dawn Krasala and her mother, Connie Hess at the Blue Ribbon Diner booth.
Joseph Hale at the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce booth on Saturday.
Peyton and Jordan Bailey of Swanton enjoy some chili and the Wauseon Chili Cook Off on Saturday.
Greg Vela with the Don’s Auto sponsored putt-putt.
