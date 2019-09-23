Delta library announces events

The Delta Public Library has announced several upcoming events.

Essential Oils 101: Learn to remove toxic chemicals from the home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Room. Registration required.

Anime Club: For teens, Wednesday, Sept. 25, after school until 5 p.m.

Auction Basket Making: Help put together auction baskets on Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m-5 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Community Room.

Friends of the Library are accepting new or gently-used donations at the library for the baskets.

Read With Whitaker: Children in grades K-4 get the opportunity to read to Whitaker, a trained and certified therapy dog, in 15-minute segments. Registration required.

Banned Book Week: Celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Book Week through Sept. 28. Display of challenged books, and a 2018 field report of challenged books available.

Book in a Jar Contest: Still time to make a guess through Sept. 28. For ages 10 and over.

Babysitting Clinic: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., for participants at least 11 years old. Learn to handle emergencies and about growth, development, and safety for both the sitter and the children.

Pre-registration required; $35 fee by Oct. 4, with checks made payable to the Fulton County Health Center. Bring a sack lunch; beverages and snack provided. Limit 10 people.

To register for a class or for more information, call 419-822-3110. Delta Public Library is located at 402 Main St.