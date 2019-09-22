Wauseon man sentenced for assault

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Steven Hanson, 49, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to three counts of assault. On June 28, 2019, he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three individuals.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $100 fine for each count; not possess or consume alcohol; and serve five days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO for each count, to be served concurrently, for a total jail term of 180 days.

Shanel Webster, 26, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty to theft. On Aug. 13, 2019, she did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services without the consent of the owner, and the value of said property or services being $1,000 or more but less than $7,500.

She was sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs.